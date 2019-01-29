/ / / Perspective: Is the manufacturing skills gap a myth or a menace?

The American manufacturing industry hasn’t been without struggles; in recent years, there has been a growing imbalance between the number of unfilled jobs and the number of qualified individuals available to fill these positions. This is what’s commonly referred to as the skills gap — the theory that these jobs remain open because the next generation of workers lacks the necessary skills.

Although this disparity is very real, what if the idea behind the skills gap is a myth? What if this is nothing more than a tale we tell ourselves to explain something that’s actually part of a larger problem? What if the real issue isn’t about a skills shortage, but rather a lack of decent training, education, and visibility?

This is what Titan Gilroy believes — that the disparity between the number of unfilled positions in the manufacturing industry versus the number of qualified workers has everything to do with a lack of effective training.

Last December at the Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC) in Nashville, Titan Gilroy gave an impassioned presentation to a captivated audience about manufacturing’s potential to solve not only economic issues, but also major social problems. All industry needed, he said, was a little bit of redirection.

