/ / / [Perspective] Is my part in the storeroom? I'm losing lean religion

Not having any certifications, I learned lean through the school of hard knocks. My lean experience has been mainly through managing supplier development projects. I like lean thinking and practice as far as they go, but in the supply management world, I’ve seen the need for revision and evolution.

When I talk to lean practitioners about this, though, I often get a reply to the effect that “lean doesn’t need to be revised since, in its current state, it offers all that is needed relative to waste elimination.” To that point, with some practitioners anyway, lean seems to have taken on the status of a religion, and woe to those who try to modify or otherwise change it.

The first step in establishing a lean performing supply chain is to quantify the true lead-times of strategic suppliers; i.e., those that cannot be quickly or inexpensively replaced. And this needs to be done on part-family basis rather than for just the parts you buy from a specific supplier.

