/ / / Perspective: How tariffs are hurting U.S. fuel and chemical manufacturers

Recent coverage of the U.S.-China trade talks has focused on protecting agriculture and intellectual property. As negotiations approach the final phase, the impact of tariffs on U.S. refiners and petrochemical manufacturers — whose products support industries across the economy and fuel consumers every day — is still going largely unnoticed.

As trade discussions repeatedly come up short, American fuel and petrochemical producers continue to be denied access to one of their most important markets and struggle to plan for the future, amid higher costs for materials essential to midstream infrastructure and an uncertain policy environment.

