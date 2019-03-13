/ / / Perspective: How should AI be regulated?

New technologies often bring calls for new regulation. A current example is artificial intelligence (AI)—the creation of machines that think and act in ways that resemble human intelligence.

President Trump’s new executive order, (EO), “Maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” calls for a coordinated approach to regulation of AI. This next year will see the emergence of a U.S. regulatory framework. The EO, issued February 11, outlines the policy of the U.S. government to ensure leadership in AI through development of a coordinated strategy. It is based on five principles: driving technological breakthroughs, developing appropriate technical standards, training a workforce for the future, fostering public trust and confidence, and ensuring international trade of AI-enabled products.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is given the lead role in developing a plan for federal engagement in technical standards to support systems that use AI technologies. This is timely given the push for such standards around the globe and the ongoing efforts of several standards development organizations (SDOs).

These federal actions will have a profound impact on U.S. manufacturers. The future of manufacturing lies in smart manufacturing—the digitalization of factories and their supply chains. Smart manufacturing depends critically on using AI—and machine learning in particular—to find patterns in digital information using algorithms.

