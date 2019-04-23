/ / / Perspective: How manufacturers can prepare for an economic downturn

You may ask why we are using the words “economic downturn” in a post. Most of our manufacturing clients are reporting strong sales and many economic pundits are saying that a recession is still far off into the future.

With that said, this is exactly the time to start thinking about your supply chain and your contracts. Because, as many manufacturers know, supply chain and customer disputes rear their ugly head when the economy takes a nosedive.

