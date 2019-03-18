Plant Services

Perspective: How digital fulfillment is changing manufacturing

By Matthias Holweg, Benn Larson and Frits K. Pil for Harvard Business Review

Mar 18, 2019

Many manufacturers that serve retailers are still hamstrung by pre-digital production and supply chain processes, which make it difficult for them to see for themselves what customers’ needs truly are so they can offer them better choices. As one manufacturing executive lamented to us about the way it supplies one of its major retail partners: “It’s like delivering into a black hole.”

But it doesn’t have to be this way: Manufacturers can harness digital fulfillment to deliver real customer choice, realign decision-making with customer needs, and realize the flexibility and insight that digitalization makes possible.

Read the full perspective, "How digital fulfillment is changing manufacturing," at hbr.org.

Read more about digitalization drivers on PlantServices.com.

 

