/ / / Perspective: Developing the next generation of manufacturing talent will require fresh thinking

By Bill Williamson, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, for CentralMaine.com

American manufacturing is enjoying a resurgence powered by demand and innovation. But alongside this resurgence lies a mounting challenge facing every manufacturer – attracting and retaining talent.

Over the past few years the manufacturing industry has undergone a seismic transformation.

Modern manufacturing has evolved to now boast more jobs in product design, engineering and distribution, technology maintenance and information security, science and even finance. Employers should work to fill these emerging jobs through in-house training programs, partnerships with community colleges or through workers who are ready to apply established skills to a new industry.

