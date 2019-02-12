Pentagon drafts artificial intelligence to fight wildfires
Feb 12, 2019
The Pentagon said it is using its push into artificial intelligence to analyze reams of data gathered by drones to improve how wildfires are fought.
A program to monitor and fight wildfires in California and other parts of the country is one of two pilot projects the Pentagon unveiled on Tuesday. Defense officials said both efforts reflect the government’s new artificial-intelligence strategy that aims to work with academia and industry.
Read the full story at wsj.com (subscription may be required).
