/ / / OSHA wants your input on lockout/tagout standard

OSHA is contemplating a revision of its Control of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout (LOTO)) standard in order to include guidance about updated technologies to keep workers safe.

The agency is seeking comments from employers who use control circuit-type devices to isolate energy, as well as feedback about the evolving technology for robotics.

Specifically, knowledge is being gathered about how employers have been using control circuit devices, including information about the types of circuitry and safety procedures being used; limitations of their use, to determine under what other conditions control circuit-type devices could be used safely; new risks of worker exposure to hazardous energy as a result of increased interaction with robots; and whether the agency should consider changes to the LOTO standard that would address these new risks.

