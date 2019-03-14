/ / / OSHA wants your input on forklift rules

OSHA is seeking comment and information about possible deregulatory action involving general industry, construction, and maritime standards for forklifts and other powered industrial trucks. The request for information appeared in the March 11 Federal Register.

The deadline to submit comments and additional material is June 10, 2019. Submit comments and attachments electronically at http://www.regulations.gov, which is the Federal eRulemaking Portal.

OSHA seeks to address differences between its regulations and updates to the two industry consensus standards there were the basis of its original standard. The agency also wants to know whether it can maintain or improve worker safety while addressing elements of the regulations that that may be inefficient, outdated, unnecessary, or overly burdensome.

OSHA promulgated its original general industry standard in June 1971 and last revised its standards December 1, 1998. The agency based its initial regulation on the 1969 editions of two industry consensus standards: American National Standards Institute’s (ANSI) Safety Standard for Powered Industrial Trucks, B56.1, and the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) standard for Type Designation, Areas of Use, Maintenance and Operation of Powered Industrial Trucks, NFPA 505.

Both industry standards have been revised several times, most recently in 2018.

