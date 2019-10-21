/ / / OSHA investigating Georgia manufacturer after worker crushed to death by pallets

By Helena C. de Moura for the Atlanta Business Chronicle

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched an investigation following yet another death at the Nichiha manufacturing plant in South Macon.

An OSHA spokesman told WABE it’s investigating Wednesday’s death of 59-year-old William Bonner at the plant, owned by a Japanese corporation.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told WABE that Bonner died after being knocked down by a robotic arm onto a conveyor belt and later crushed by pallets and that another worker died in 2008 after being caught by a machine.

To learn more, read "Worker's death spurs investigation into Georgia manufacturing plant" from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.