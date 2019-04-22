The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a workplace death at a solar panel manufacturing facility in Hillsboro.

Family confirms 27-year-old Theodore Erickson died days after he fell at SunPower in Hillsboro.

OSHA confirms it’s investigating the fall that happened at SunPower while Erickson was working for Complete Recycling & Demolition LLC.

Read the full story, "OSHA investigating deadly fall at solar panel manufacturing facility in Hillsboro," at kptv.com.