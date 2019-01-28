OSHA investigating after worker dies in mixing machine at New York cheese factory
Jan 28, 2019
Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have opened an investigation into the death of a worker at a local cheese factory as authorities released the cause of death.
Orangetown Police said Edwin Nunez, 41, of Paterson, New Jersey, was found dead around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, inside a mixing machine at ICCO Cheese Co. in Orangeburg, NY.
