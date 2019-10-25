OSHA hits Illinois company with $1.6 million fine for 'ignoring safety and health requirements' prior to fatal silicone plant explosion
Oct 25, 2019
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined a silicone company $1.6 million for alleged safety violations in the wake of an explosion that killed four employees at a Waukegan plant earlier this year.
Specialty Silicones LLC was cited for “12 willful federal safety violations” following an investigation into the May 3 explosion. The company faces $1.591 million in penalties, according to a statement released Friday by OSHA officials.
