/ / / OSHA hits Illinois company with $1.6 million fine for 'ignoring safety and health requirements' prior to fatal silicone plant explosion
By the Chicago Tribune

Oct 25, 2019

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined a silicone company $1.6 million for alleged safety violations in the wake of an explosion that killed four employees at a Waukegan plant earlier this year.

Specialty Silicones LLC was cited for “12 willful federal safety violations” following an investigation into the May 3 explosion. The company faces $1.591 million in penalties, according to a statement released Friday by OSHA officials.

Read the full story, "OSHA hits Waukegan company with $1.6 million fine for 'ignoring safety and health requirements prior to fatal silicone plant explosion," at chicagotribune.com. 

