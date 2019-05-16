/ / / OSHA fines Spirit Aerosystems $193K for exposing employees to carcinogen hazards

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Spirit Aerosystems Inc. – based in Wichita, Kansas – for exposing employees to carcinogen hazards. The company faces penalties of $193,218 for two repeated and four serious violations.

OSHA alleges the company failed to implement feasible engineering controls to limit employee exposure to hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen, and conduct periodic monitoring of employee exposure. OSHA also alleges the company failed to establish protocols to ensure that employees remove contaminated personal protective equipment and clothing before leaving the work area.

OSHA also alleges the company failed to prevent exposure to hexavalent chromium during aircraft painting and allowed the accumulation of hexavalent chromium on surfaces and failed to ensure that employee respirators fit properly.

To learn more, read "U.S. Department of Labor Cites Kansas Aircraft Manufacturer For Exposing Employees to Known Carcinogen" from OSHA.