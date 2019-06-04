OSHA fines Georgia tire company more than $500K for alleged safety violations
Kumho was cited for 22 alleged violations — 12 serious, nine repeat and one other-than-serious — and fined an aggregate of $507,299. The citations cover:
- Exposing employees to fall, struck-by and burn hazards;
- Failing to follow hazardous energy-control procedures when employees perform service and maintenance on machinery;
- Failing to train employees on safety-control procedures; and
- Failing to provide machine guarding on various pieces of equipment
