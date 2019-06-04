/ / / OSHA fines Georgia tire company more than $500K for alleged safety violations

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued fines totaling $523,895 to Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. and two other companies for alleged safety violations at Kumho's tire plant in Macon.

Kumho was cited for 22 alleged violations — 12 serious, nine repeat and one other-than-serious — and fined an aggregate of $507,299. The citations cover:

Exposing employees to fall, struck-by and burn hazards;

Failing to follow hazardous energy-control procedures when employees perform service and maintenance on machinery;

Failing to train employees on safety-control procedures; and

Failing to provide machine guarding on various pieces of equipment

