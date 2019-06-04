Plant Services

/ / / OSHA fines Georgia tire company more than $500K for alleged safety violations
OSHA Compliance / Industrial Safety

OSHA fines Georgia tire company more than $500K for alleged safety violations

By Tire Business

Jun 04, 2019

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued fines totaling $523,895 to Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. and two other companies for alleged safety violations at Kumho's tire plant in Macon.

Kumho was cited for 22 alleged violations — 12 serious, nine repeat and one other-than-serious — and fined an aggregate of $507,299. The citations cover:

  • Exposing employees to fall, struck-by and burn hazards;
  • Failing to follow hazardous energy-control procedures when employees perform service and maintenance on machinery;
  • Failing to train employees on safety-control procedures; and
  • Failing to provide machine guarding on various pieces of equipment 

Read the full story, "OSHA fines Kumho for alleged safety violations at Georgia tire plant," at tirebusiness.com. 

Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.


Show More Content
 