/ / / OSHA fines arms manufacturer after employee loses fingertip

Remington Arms is facing $210,000 in penalties after an Ilion employee had a fingertip cut off while working on a machine.

A total of 27 total citations were issued from the United States Department of Labor.

OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, says it found numerous safety violations including lack of machine guarding and exposures to electrical and chemical hazards.

“The violations identified exposed employees to serious and potentially life-threatening injuries,” said OSHA Syracuse Area Director Jeffrey Prebish in a statement. “Employers can minimize workplace dangers by conducting required job hazard analyses.”

To learn more, read "Remington Arms hit with 27 OSHA violations after employee loses fingertip" from WKTV, New York.