/ / / OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in 2019, its most since 2015

The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) posted a recap of its fiscal 2019 on Dec. 3, showing that this year included a significant increase in its number of inspections, and a record number of compliance assistance aimed to help employers keep workplaces free of hazards.

Federal OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in fiscal 2019 — its most since 2015 — with those inspections addressing violations related to hazards including falls, trenching, chemical exposure, silica and more.

