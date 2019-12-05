Plant Services

/ / / OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in 2019, its most since 2015
Industrial Safety / Manufacturing News / OSHA Compliance

OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in 2019, its most since 2015

By Mike Hockett for Manufacturing Business Technology

Dec 05, 2019

The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) posted a recap of its fiscal 2019 on Dec. 3, showing that this year included a significant increase in its number of inspections, and a record number of compliance assistance aimed to help employers keep workplaces free of hazards.

Federal OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in fiscal 2019 — its most since 2015 — with those inspections addressing violations related to hazards including falls, trenching, chemical exposure, silica and more.

To learn more, read "OSHA’s 2019 Included Most Inspections in 4 Years" from Manufacturing Business Technology.

Show More Content
 