/ / / OSHA cites two companies after fatal fire at natural gas processing plant

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Energy Transportation LLC and MW Logistics Services LLC for serious safety violations after a fatal fire at a natural gas processing plant in Houston, Pennsylvania.

OSHA inspected Energy Transportation LLC, the company contracted to clean lines and vessels at the plant, after four of the company’s employees suffered burns and needed hospitalization. One of the employees later died. OSHA cited the company for violations of the process safety management (PSM) standard, and exposing employees to flammable vapor and liquid while they off-loaded waste material from a vessel into a mobile tank.

OSHA also inspected MW Logistics Services LLC, the host employer that operates the natural gas processing plant. The Agency cited the company for violations of PSM standards, and for failing to inspect the facility’s energy control procedures at least annually.

To learn more, read "U.S. Department of Labor Cites Two Companies after Fatal Fire At Pennsylvania Natural Gas Processing Plant" from OSHA.