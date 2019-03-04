/ / / OSHA cites pet food manufacturer for exposing employees to amputation hazard, proposes $95k in penalties

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited The Higgins Group Corp. – operating as Higgins Premium Pet Foods – for exposing employees to amputation, fall, and other safety hazards at its facility in Miami, Florida. The company faces $95,472 in penalties.



OSHA cited the pet food manufacturer for exposing employees to crushed-by hazards from damaged or overloaded storage racks; lack of machine guarding on gears, sprockets, and chains; failing to develop and implement a hazardous energy control program; exposing employees to falls from an uncovered floor hole; and failing to ensure employees wore protective gloves when handling corrosive cleaners.

“The violations identified put employees at risk for serious or fatal injuries,” said OSHA Fort Lauderdale Area Director Condell Eastmond. “Employers must assess their workplace for potential safety and health hazards, and are encouraged to contact the local OSHA office for assistance with establishing and improving safety and health programs.”



To learn more, read "U.S. Department of Labor Cites Florida Pet Food Manufacturer For Amputation, Fall and Other Safety Hazards" from OSHA.