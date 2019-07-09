OSHA calls Pennsylvania factory a 'severe violator'
Jul 09, 2019
The day in May 2015 that the feds fined serial violator William “Billy” Lloyd $822,000 for numerous infractions, the Montgomeryville company owner said he shut himself in his office, mixed himself a vodka screwdriver, and “went berserk.”
The cause of that run-in: Ten months earlier, Lloyd Industries factory worker Josh Elbode, then 21, had lost parts of three fingers on his right hand when they were “crunched off” by a steel-bending press.
