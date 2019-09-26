/ / / Opinion: Rethinking the economics of cybersecurity and how we build cyber systems for the future of manufacturing

By investing in digital and smart manufacturing, the U.S. can lead the world in manufacturing productivity, energy efficiency and innovation. But we must do so in a cyber secure manner. The challenge is enormous and the complexity of cybersecurity grows bigger every day with the explosion of digital linkages between manufacturers, suppliers, customers and employees along with the digitization of products and services. Digitization directly leads to increased energy efficiency, productivity, overall equipment efficiency and cost savings throughout the supply chain. Digital communication is critical for this smart manufacturing ecosystem, but our current legacy internet infrastructure – ARPANET, the precursor to the internet is 50 years old this year – was never designed with security in mind. Consequently, digitization of automation and manufacturing supply chains expands existing cyber-attack surfaces and creates new ones every minute of every day. We need to rethink the economics of cybersecurity and how we build cyber systems for the future of manufacturing.

According to Cisco Systems, the number of nodes in the Internet is expected to reach 50 billion by 2020, including humans, machines, devices, companies and government agents. Because each new node potentially exposes all network participants to cyber risks, essentially, the risk of the network correlates with the number of nodes in the network. This is what we posit is the other side of the coin to Metcalfe’s law, which states that the value of a telecommunications network is proportional to the square of the number of connected users of the system. Indeed, these attack surfaces across the network are of great interest to adversarial nation states and other threat agents as vehicles to damage our economy; destroy our energy, communications and logistics infrastructure; disrupt our manufacturing supply chains; and harm our soldiers and citizens. The 2019 President’s Budget includes $15 billion for cybersecurity, representing an increase of more than 4% in a single year. According to William Evanina, Director of the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center, “The U.S. loses $400B a year due to IP, trade secrets, and other data thefts.”

