One dead in fire at KMCO chemical plant outside Houston
Apr 03, 2019
One person has died and two were critically injured in a fire Tuesday morning at KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, the second significant fire at a chemical plant in the Houston area within three weeks.
The fire at the KMCO plant on Ramsey Road, just northeast of town, erupted about 10:55 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the blaze late Tuesday afternoon, the fire marshal's office said in a tweet about 4:20 p.m. Responders are continuing to monitor the scene and put out "hot spots," the office tweeted, while investigators are conducting interviews at the scene and seeking to determine where the fire started and what caused it.
"We are working with the company to determine exactly what chemicals are on site and in the warehouse that is on fire," said Harris County Fire Marshal's Office spokeswoman Rachel Moreno.
Moreno said the company believes the fire began when a transfer line carrying isobutelyne, a flammable gas, ignited.
