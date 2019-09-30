/ / / Oklahoma manufacturing plant contests OSHA fines following employee’s death

A Duncan manufacturing plant is contesting an OSHA fine coming in the wake of an employee’s death.

It happened early in Februrary at Rightway Manufacturing in Duncan.

According to an OSHA report, the worker was polishing parts on a machine when some of their clothing got caught on a rotating piece. The worker died from a skull fracture after being pulled into the machine and struck on the head.

To learn more, read "Duncan manufacturing plant contesting OSHA fine coming in wake of employee’s death" from KSWO Oklahoma.