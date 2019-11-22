/ / / Oiler truck explosion in Texas causes fire

A hot oiler truck and a frack tank offloading product were the cause of an explosion Thursday on Fairgrounds Road in southeast Midland.

Chief Charles Blumenauer of the Midland Fire Department said a fire engine responding to the scene also caught fire after the initial incident. A hose disconnected from the hot oiler and spilled fluid, causing a rolling fire under MFD Engine 3, he said.

One person was injured and transferred to Midland Memorial Hospital, Blumenauer said. Crews had nearly extinguished the fire as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

