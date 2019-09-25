/ / / Ohio State's AIMS lab explores AI in manufacturing

Ohio State dedicated its new Artificially Intelligent Manufacturing Systems, or AIMS, lab on Tuesday. The 1,500-square-foot lab features three industrial-scale robots, a smaller tabletop robot, monitoring cameras, welding equipment, machine cells and computer programming machinery valued at about $1 million. State officials hail the work that will be done in the lab as “critical to Ohio’s future.”

The space is intended to bring business and academia together to explore artificial intelligence in manufacturing, said Michael Groeber, OSU associate professor of integrated systems engineering and faculty director of the new lab.

The idea for the lab started when industry partners wanted to come together with Ohio State to evaluate using robotics to automate some of their processes with variability, using artificial intelligence — or AI — to adjust the manufacturing process to improve quality. But once Ohio State had the equipment and saw the opportunities for the equipment and space, it decided to build out the facility to tackle more questions about the world of AI manufacturing.

