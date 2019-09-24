/ / / Ohio manufacturer fined $185K for committing 25 serious safety violations

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited American Wire and Cable Company – an appliance industry supplier – for more than two dozen serious violations of workplace safety and health standards at the manufacturer’s facility in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. The company faces $185,640 in penalties.

During safety and health inspections conducted in April 2019, OSHA inspectors found 25 serious violations related to access and egress; fall protection; walking-working surfaces; blocked exits; storage and use of flammable material; hazardous communication; guarding on machines and power transmission equipment; lockout/tagout procedures; overhead crane inspections; and electrical equipment hazards. The company also failed to provide and train employees on personal protective equipment, first aid, emergency action plans, and respirator use; and to implement a hearing conservation program.

