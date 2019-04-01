Ohio manufacturer charged for accident that killed worker
Apr 01, 2019
An aluminum manufacturing company in Ohio has been charged in federal court with misleading its parent company in Canada about a federal investigation into a workplace accident that killed one worker and seriously injured another.
Extrudex Aluminum was charged Wednesday in an information, which typically indicates a defendant intends to plead guilty.
Read the full story, "Ohio company charged for accident that killed worker," at newsobserver.com.
Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments