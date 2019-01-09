/ / / Ohio factory worker dies after being crushed by conveyor belt, Bath & Body Works boxes

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a death at a Reynoldsburg, Ohio, factory.

WCMH reported that OSHA spokesperson Larry Johnson said an employee died after getting caught between a conveyor belt and boxes at an L Brands facility Friday afternoon. An incident report from the City of Reynoldsburg police said the employee, identified at 56-year-old Harvey Beavers, got pinned between boxes holding Bath & Body Works products and the conveyor belt. Beavers and a co-worker were loading boxes of products onto a truck by using an expandable conveyor, according to the OSHA incident report.

