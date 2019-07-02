/ / / Nike's new manufacturing plant in Arizona could add 500 jobs

Nike plans to open a multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant on metro Phoenix's west side after the Goodyear City Council unanimously signed off on an agreement Monday.

The plant will be Nike’s third manufacturing facility in the U.S., according to Lalit Monteiro, Nike vice president of Air Manufacturing Innovation.

Within five years of opening, the deal with the city shows Nike will:

Have at least 505 full-time manufacturing jobs in Goodyear.

Have an average salary of $48,514 per year, including overtime and bonuses.

Pay at least 65% of employee health-care premiums.

Invest at least $184.5 million in improvements to an existing building in the city.

