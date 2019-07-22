/ / / New Yorkers are trying to protect manufacturing districts from residential development

A grassroots proposal for a new zoning model that could preserve manufacturing in districts where residential areas are becoming denser is gaining steam, with Borough President Eric Adams announcing support.

The plan would require residential developments encroaching into manufacturing areas to include light industrial, community facility or artisan “maker” uses.

Brooklyn Community Board 8, which represents the neighborhoods of Crown Heights, Prospect Heights and Weeksville, initiated the idea as part of a proposal that aims to preserve manufacturing jobs and at the same time create affordable housing in northwest Crown Heights.

In an unusual move, CB8 has asked the city for residential upzoning for six blocks bounded by Atlantic Avenue, Grand Avenue, Bergen Street and Franklin Avenue. Most areas don’t ask for upzonings, fearing gentrification and loss of manufacturing jobs as a result of added density. This area is riddled with vacant lots and empty industrial buildings.

