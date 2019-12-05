/ / / New platform connects manufacturers with talent

With thousands of open jobs right now, The Manufacturers Association (MACNY) has launched a new method for member companies to find potential job applicants and for job seekers to find employment.

MACNY’s Career and Talent Platform will serve as an online hub for job postings and candidate resumes.

MACNY President and CEO Randy Wolken says, “In fact we have so many job openings it’s one of the things I hear constantly, is talent is what I need today, I’m literally turning away work because I don’t have the people I need to get the job done.”

