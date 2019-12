The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance presented their 2020 Manufacturing Vitality Survey results at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh.

The group surveyed over 100 area companies and found that 98% expected their overall financial future to be “healthy”, while over 60% expect increased sales in 2020.

To learn more, read "NEW Manufacturing Alliance presents 2020 survey results" from WFRV-TV Local 5 WeAreGreenBay.com.