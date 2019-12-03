/ / / New electric vehicle factory will create 4,800 jobs

Governor Doug Ducey today joined Lucid Motors, the Arizona Commerce Authority and local officials to celebrate the start of construction of Lucid Motors’ electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. The first phase of factory construction, representing an investment of over $300 million, is scheduled for completion in late 2020 in readiness for the start of production of Lucid’s first car, the Lucid Air luxury sedan. The facility is expected to create 2,000 direct jobs by the mid-2020s.

The event, designated a “ground-building” ceremony because it serves as a symbol of Lucid’s long-term commitment to the region, celebrated not only the start of construction but also Lucid’s plan for continuous growth and future products.

“Attracting a high-tech automotive manufacturer like Lucid Motors to Arizona is a testament to the talent, business environment, and geographic location our state has to offer innovative companies to help them succeed,” said Governor Ducey. “I congratulate Lucid Motors, Casa Grande, and Pinal County on achieving this milestone and look forward to seeing the first vehicles roll off the production line.”

