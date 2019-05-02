/ / / 'I'm 57. How employable will I be?' Nearly 1,400 auto workers about to lose their jobs in Illinois town

When the final whistle blows this weekend for workers on the third shift at the Belvidere Assembly Plant near Rockford, the nearly 1,400 members of “C Crew” will punch out for the last time, downsized out of a job because of slowing demand for plant’s only product – the Jeep Cherokee.

It is a straightforward business decision for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which is scaling back to a traditional two-shift schedule at the plant amid softening sales and a glut of competitors.

But for residents of Belvidere, a small river city situated amid sprawling cornfields about 75 miles northwest of Chicago, Monday will be anything but business as usual.

