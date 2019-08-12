/ / / NASCAR driver shut down racing team to start manufacturing company

Rochester Hills NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski wasn’t blazing a new trail when he started his own racing team.

Dozens of drivers from Tony Stewart to Dale Earnhardt Jr. have done the same. But closing down the Truck Series team to start a manufacturing company is something unique to Keselowski’s story.

Keselowski hasn’t quit his day job – driving the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series. He starts from the pole at Michigan International Speedway for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400. He’s trying to become the first Michigan-born driver to win a Cup Series race at the track.

Brad Keselowski Racing closed after the 2017 season and Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing opened in the same 70,000-square-foot North Carolina facility this January.

