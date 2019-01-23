Plant Services

/ / / NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski's new startup: Engineering the next generation of high-tech manufacturing

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski's new startup: Engineering the next generation of high-tech manufacturing

By Jeff Haden for Inc.

Jan 23, 2019

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Brad Keselowski isn't just a 27-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, and the 2012 Cup Series champion.

He's also an entrepreneur and businessman who just launched a new company, Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing. The 70,000-square-foot hybrid manufacturing facility in Statesville, NC, houses tens of millions of dollars in equipment and boasts 30 employees, with plans to expand to nearly 100 employees by year-end.

Read the full story at inc.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 