/ / / NASA seeks to break the 'tyranny of launch' with in-space manufacturing

Made in Space is a company focused not so much on getting into space as on doing interesting, meaningful, and potentially profitable things once there. Its long-term goal is to build factories in space using additive manufacturing.

A recent NASA contract worth $73.7 million will allow Made in Space to significantly accelerate those efforts. The contract will fund the company to build and fly a spacecraft it calls Archinaut One, with the aim of constructing two 10-meter solar arrays in orbit.

“In-space robotic manufacturing and assembly are unquestionable game-changers and fundamental capabilities for future space exploration,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate.

