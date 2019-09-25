/ / / NAM survey shows a significant drop in manufacturers’ optimism amid uncertainties

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), Washington, D.C., has released the results of the Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey for Q3 2019. For the second consecutive quarter, the survey shows a significant drop in manufacturers’ optimism amid uncertainties, a softening global economy, and a worsening workforce shortage. Nearly 68 percent of manufacturers had a positive outlook for their business in Q3 2019, down from 79.8 percent in Q2 and 89.5 percent in Q1. The inability to attract and retain a quality workforce remained manufacturers’ top business concern (69.9 percent) for the seventh straight quarter.

“Manufacturers across the country are telling us nothing concerns them more than the workforce crisis,” said NAM President/CEO Jay Timmons. “This quarter’s survey also provides more evidence that a slowing global economy and uncertainties have manufacturers on edge. If we get the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement [USMCA] passed, the trade war with China turned into a trade agreement, and the Export-Import Bank reauthorized, manufacturers will be able to hire even more workers and grow our operations with more certainty.”

