/ / / NAM State of Manufacturing Tour 2019 kicks off

Every manufacturer is keenly aware of the 500,000 jobs that are going unfilled. Most feel it in their operations and are diligently creating solutions and programs to attract more workers.

Creating awareness on a national effort is the goal of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) State of Manufacturing Tour that kicks on Feb. 19 in Denver, Colo.

This grassroots tour is traveling to 25 cities in eight states over a two-week period, and visiting companies including Ball Aerospace, Anheuser-Busch, ABB and Polaris. The message is that manufacturing is a great field for creative individuals offering a rewarding, high-paying career.

Now is an excellent time to share this message, says Jay Timmons, CEO of NAM, given that manufacturers are the most optimistic about the industry than they have been in the 20 years since NAM has been surveying them. Last year was the best year for manufacturing job creation in more than two decades,” Timmons pointed out in a recent statement.

In the tour message, which over the past two years has reached 50 million people, is the connection between the fact that the future trends of self-driving cars, precision agriculture or artificial intelligence will be guided by tomorrow’s workforce in modern manufacturing.

