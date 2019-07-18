/ / / MxD and AT&T help accelerate the deployment of 5G to U.S. manufacturers

MxD and AT&T announced they are working together to help accelerate the deployment of 5G to the U.S. manufacturing industry. AT&T is collaborating with MxD (Manufacturing times Digital) to install 5G technology and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) within MxD’s Chicago-based innovation center dedicated to advancing manufacturing innovation.

“AT&T will bring a new perspective to our mission of helping U.S. manufacturers build every part better than the last,” said Chandra Brown, CEO of MxD. “This is the first time we will bring a communications technology provider into our institute. By including AT&T’s 5G network into our manufacturing testbed, our partners will get firsthand access to 5G technology to co-create use cases and test advanced digital manufacturing applications for the future of the industry.”

MxD, formerly the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII), is a non-profit that brings hundreds of partners together to advance the future of the U.S. manufacturing industry. Its state-of-the-art innovation center offers its partners an ideal environment to focus on developing, demonstrating, deploying, and commercializing innovations that address manufacturing’s most pressing problems.

“5G has real potential to be one of the platforms that truly unleashes the power of Industry 4.0”, said Jeff Wilcox, Vice President of Enterprise Transformation at Lockheed Martin and MxD Board Member. “We see the lower latency and high bandwidth of 5G as being key to creating the communication and processing infrastructure at the heart of the smart factory ecosystem.”

