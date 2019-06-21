/ / / 'Ms. Hot Pants,' 'a woman's place is in the home': Lawsuits allege sexual harassment at Illinois refinery

By the Chicago Tribune, via the San Diego Union Tribune

More than a year after suffering a fall and concussion at work, Amy Phillips misses her job.

She misses the six-figure salary. She misses the physical challenge. She misses the rush of working in a dangerous environment.

But Phillips, who served as a process operator monitoring and fixing equipment, doesn’t expect she’ll ever return to ExxonMobil’s Joliet (IL) Refinery, where she alleges in a lawsuit that she was subjected to sex discrimination and harassment that she claims led to her accident.

