/ / / Motion Industries acquires automation and robotics company Axis

Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (GPC), announced today the that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Axis New England and Axis New York (“Axis”), an automation and robotics company based in Danvers, MA. Execution of the transaction will occur on March 1, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1994, Axis New England serves the Northeast U.S. from its locations in Danvers, MA, and Rochester, NY (Axis New York). With expertise in advanced machine automation, the company will continue its focus on motion control, robotics, and machine vision. Areas of specialty include precision components, electro-mechanical assemblies and fully engineered automation systems.

Todd Clark, Axis President, said, “Motion Industries is a great cultural fit for us. We are pleased to join the Motion team and excited about the growth opportunities this will afford the company and our employees. Our customers and suppliers can expect the same partnership, support, and service as we continue our focus on delivering high-value solutions.”

“We are very pleased with the addition of this well-established company, which will operate as part of Motion’s Automation Solutions Group,” stated Randy Breaux, President of Motion Industries. “Acquiring Axis is in keeping with our strategic intent and complements our growth in the area of industrial plant floor automation. We welcome the Axis employees to the Motion Industries family and we look forward to the contributions they will make to our Company in upcoming years.”