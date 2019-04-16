/ / / More simulator training for Boeing 737 crews in the works at American Airlines

American Airlines Group Inc., after saying for months that its pilots didn’t need additional ground-simulator experience on Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets, now plans to include such instruction in training sessions for the aircraft, according to industry officials.

The decision, these officials said, means as soon as late summer, American 737 MAX pilots will start encountering some simulator scenarios tied to problems with an automated flight-control system, called MCAS, that has been implicated in two fatal nose-dives of the plane.

