/ / / Midwest manufacturing slumps, U.S. wage inflation moderate

U.S. labor costs rose at their slowest pace in 1.5 years in the second quarter, the latest sign of benign inflation that enabled the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since 2008.

Other data on Wednesday suggested a further slowdown in economic growth at the start of the third quarter. Manufacturing activity in the Midwest contracted for a second straight month in July, declining to its lowest level in more than 3.5 years.

