Midwest manufacturers business conditions best since August
Apr 01, 2019
Minnesota and other Midwest manufacturers enjoyed solid sales and production gains in March even as flooding affected nearly a quarter of surveyed factories, according to a widely watched economic-report issued Monday by Creighton University.
Creighton's nine-state Mid-America Business Conditions index rose to 58.2 in March from 57.9 in February amid increases in new orders and production.
March's nine-state index signaled the best business conditions for the region since August 2018.
