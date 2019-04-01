Minnesota and other Midwest manufacturers enjoyed solid sales and production gains in March even as flooding affected nearly a quarter of surveyed factories, according to a widely watched economic-report issued Monday by Creighton University.

Creighton's nine-state Mid-America Business Conditions index rose to 58.2 in March from 57.9 in February amid increases in new orders and production.

March's nine-state index signaled the best business conditions for the region since August 2018.

Read the full story, "Midwest manufacturers business conditions best since August," at startribune.com.