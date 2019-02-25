Plant Services

Microsoft launches HoloLens 2 mixed-reality headset, betting on holograms in the workplace

By Elizabeth Schulze, for CNBC

Feb 25, 2019

Microsoft unveiled HoloLens 2, an upgraded version of its mixed-reality headset, on Sunday in Barcelona, in a bet that doubles down on the idea that businesses will increasingly use hologram technology in the workplace.

The HoloLens 2 headset will cost $3500 —$1500 less than the commercial price of the first HoloLens device Microsoft released more than four years ago. Microsoft is also offering a subscription option for $125 per month. The lower price tag could make the headset more attractive to Microsoft's commercial audience.

"This new medium is just the beginning of experiencing what's possible when you connect the digital world to the physical world, to transform how we work, learn and play," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at the launch event in Barcleona.

Microsoft is one of several companies investing in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices. Facebook's Oculus released its $399 Quest headset last fall, while startup Magic Leap has developed its own $2295 headset. Chinese tech giant Huawei told CNBC last November it plans to introduce augmented reality glasses in the next one to two years.

Read the full story.

 

