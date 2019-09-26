/ / / Microfactories could have a big impact on manufacturing in the future

When you hear “microfactory,” you might envision a factory that makes only microphones or microscopes. Or maybe it conjures images of a facility that only makes miniature-scale products. In reality, a microfactory just may be the next big thing in manufacturing.

Taking advantage of new manufacturing technologies, microfactories are small, highly automated factories. In addition to requiring less space, the microfactory doesn’t need as large of a labor force and can use less energy and materials.

The microfactory business model is founded on digital technologies. Automation, augmented reality software, laser cutting, online workflows, and other new innovations make it possible for manufacturers to change the way they work. With faster processing, digital printing, and computerized cutting and dispatching, the microfactory is more agile. With the ability to turnaround products more quickly to meet demand, manufacturers are only producing products after they are sold.

