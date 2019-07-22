/ / / Michigan’s Rep. Haley Stevens wants ‘remanufacturing’ to take hold

Manufacturing and environmental sustainability should go hand in hand, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) says.

As a freshman House member for the suburbs west and northwest of Detroit, the U.S. automotive capital, and as an ex-manufacturing policy worker, Stevens wants growth in manufacturing and technology. But she said the industry must flourish in an environmentally friendly way.

“What’s apparent to me is that we can have sustainability as well as high-performing advanced manufacturing,” she said.

The answer to balancing manufacturing and sustainability might lie in remanufacturing, or the creation of products using a combination of reused, repaired and new parts, Stevens said. Though she said the practice is growing in the aerospace, automotive, electronics, and furniture industries, many untapped opportunities remain.

