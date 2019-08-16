/ / / Michigan manufacturing facility fined $32K after worker falls in sulfuric acid and dies

A Michigan manufacturing facility has been fined after the death of an employee who fell into vat of sulfuric acid.

According to the Associated Press, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued a $32,500 fine to Michigan Seamless Tube LLC, in South Lyon where the fatal incident occurred.

Fifty-four-year-old Daniel Hill died at The University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor hours after the Feb. 9 accident.

To learn more, read "Michigan company fined $32,500 after death of worker who fell into tank of acid" from MLive Michigan.